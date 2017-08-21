Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Pride celebrated its fifth year in a riot of colour as thousands descended on the streets of the city.

Crowds of people braved the rain to take part in the annual celebration of diversity and the LGBT community, with many hailing it 'an amazing day'.

The event began as ever, with a colourful parade marching through the city centre streets before ending up at Castle Square where there were hours of entertainment from artists including B*Witched, Sonia, Saffrom from Republica and dozens more.

Pride organisers later wrote on Facebook: "That's it Chester Pride 2017 is done! Thank you so much to every one of you who came to our event, it was such a fantastic day!!

"Big big thank you to everyone involved ...our committee who have worked all year, stewards, sponsors, performers, market traders.... the list is endless.

"Thanks for making it a perfect five year celebration."