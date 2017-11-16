Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Did you live in Horrocks Road, Chester, in the 1970s or go to Kingsway High School at the time?

Detectives investigating a non-recent serious sexual assault from 1976 are appealing for anyone who had a connection to the area back then to get in touch.

The alleged victim, who was about eight years-old at the time, came forward to police earlier this year.

Since then, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid for information. Now they are issuing a public appeal to try and trace people who were living in the local area at the time.

DC Steve Owens said: “I appreciate that we are asking people to cast their minds back to the 1970s and memories fade but, even though it was a long time ago, people who went to the school or lived in the area of Horrocks Road may remember their time there.

“We’re looking for those who knew people living in the area or attended the school during the mid-seventies to come forward and help us with our investigation. I must stress the incident is not connected to the school in anyway but people who attended at the time may well be able to assist with our enquiries.”

The suspect is believed to have been woman or a teenage girl at the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire police on 101, quoting occurrence number 0717033653. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.