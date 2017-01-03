Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at Chester-based healthcare agency Jane Lewis have received long-service awards at a ceremony held at the company’s city centre head office.

Managing director Becky Garnett-Buchma presented eight nurses and carers with commemorative fob watches, M&S vouchers and prosecco to mark both 10 and 15 years’ of care with the agency.

Nurse Jeanette Pilkington and specialist support workers Ann Davies and Caroline Saunders have all worked for Jane Lewis for more than 15 years and along with five other carers and nurses were presented with special awards in recognition of their commitment to care.

Jeanette said: “I joined Jane Lewis in 2001 when the agency was based in a small office on the outskirts of Chester and have worked with them ever since due to their supportive approach.”

Managing director Becky Garnett Buchma said: “We are pleased to recognise the excellent care and commitment our nurses and carers have shown for many years, as our reputation is based on their consistent high standards.”

Established in 1987, Jane Lewis provides staffing services across England and Wales to NHS Trusts and private healthcare settings and the care staff presented with awards have played a vital role in building the agency’s reputation.