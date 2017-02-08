Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer MP addressed Chester businesses at an event hosted by city MP Chris Matheson discussing what leaving the EU could mean for the region.

The conference, held at Chester’s Crowne Plaza hotel for around 60 companies, was also a question and answer session allowing Sir Keir and Mr Matheson to learn about their hopes, fears and priorities following last year’s pro-Brexit referendum vote.

Mr Matheson, an ardent remainer, stresses he will do everything he can to support local companies but speaking to the Press afterwards found it hard to conceal his pessimism.

Asked for any positives from Brexit, he responded: “At the moment, I’m really not quite sure. The best thing that I can look at is the fact that our businesses in Chester are adaptable, they are resilient, we have a very strong business leadership in Chester and I believe our people will make it work.

“My job is to make it as easy as possible for them and I’m going to try and be optimistic but at the moment it looks very hard. Everything is chaotic. It’s a very uncertain world out there and these next couple of years are not going to be easy.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

A post-Brexit world could usher in tariff and non-tariff barriers on good and services traded with Europe. Bringing in skilled staff from Europe at short notice could also be a problem.

So there could be a potential impact on large local employers in financial services like MBNA and manufacturing like Airbus, bio-pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb and Vauxhall Motors, some of whom were represented.

Mr Matheson explained: “It’s not just about exporting because the supply chains are pan-European, so it’s when they bring stuff in. It’s not just losing the single market, it’s when we come out of the customs union so everything has to back up when it arrives at Harwich or Southampton or wherever and then when we’re sending out again as well.

“It’s the supply chain as well as the exporting so when they say ‘we can build these cars ourselves’, simply not true. Anything that could tip that balance would make it really difficult for GM (General Motors).”

(Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Mr Matheson, who last week voted with a heavy heart to trigger Article 50 marking the start of the Brexit process, says a Labour Brexit would place the priority on jobs and the economy.

He explained: “We need a government that will prioritise prosperity and access to that European market which is, of course, geographically the closest market. Obviously we need to protect the rights of people at work so that we can fairly share the benefits of any economic growth that we get in the coming periods.”

Mr Matheson also expressed his view on arguments around the freedom of movement that went hand in glove with the EU and led to an influx of foreign workers perceived by many to have sparked the Brexit vote.

(Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

He said: “My view is simple: if you’ve got a job that’s advertised in the UK, in English, and you can add to our economy, you should be given a National Insurance number and allowed to come.

“But people who will pitch up here without that, there should be some restrictions on that. Unfortunately the message is absolutely clear from my experience on the doorstep and also from the results of the referendum; people do want to see action taken to bring some restrictions on freedom of movement so there has to be a balance. We haven’t got that balance yet.”

(Photo: Tony Clixby)

Sir Keir Starmer said afterwards: “I think it’s really important that I get out of London, across the UK, taking on board what people have got to say. It’s been invaluable.”

Donn Timmons, general manager of Crowne Plaza Hotel Chester, where the event was held, said: “I hope that this event will mean Chester’s voice can be put forward by Sir Keir Starmer in his future negotiations and we are delighted to play our part in facilitating this exchange.”