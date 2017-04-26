Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 400 British Heart Foundation (BHF) Heart Runners took to the streets of London on Sunday (April 23) for the Virgin Money London Marathon, in a united front against heart disease.

The legendary event saw BHF Heart Runners join more than 38,000 runners to pound 26.2 miles of the capital’s pavements and raise urgently needed funds for the charity’s heart research.

The event has raised over half a million pounds for the BHF, which will go towards helping us better understand how to prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory disease, which currently affects around seven million people in the UK.

Among those running was Kevin Lightfoot from Saughall, Chester who raised an incredible £3,100. He took on the iconic challenge because his father has a heart condition.

Kevin’s grandfather died a week after he was born during a heart bypass operation. Last year Kevin’s dad had the same operation and in the same hospital as his grandfather, but because of the work the BHF do, he has survived and is a completely different person.

Kevin said: “Running the London Marathon was such an incredible experience. The atmosphere on the day was fantastic and I’m so proud to have been running for the BHF.

“Knowing that I was running for such a great cause, raising money for their vital research, really spurred me on to the finish line. Hopefully the money I raise will help make a difference to the millions of people in the UK living with heart and circulatory disease.”

Also running the BHF was 33-year-old David Herra from Chester who completed the course in 3 hours and 44 minutes.

He took on the challenge because his family has a history of heart disease. As well as losing his uncle and great grandmother to heart disease, his Uncle Gordon has undergone bypass surgery and has had stents fitted to reopen his arteries.

Head of events at BHF Shonali Rodrigues added: “Without the dedication and commitment of people like Kevin, we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.

“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fails to amaze me and it was incredible to see Kevin and around 400 others take on such a tough challenge and help us stop heart disease in its tracks.”