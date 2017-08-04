Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eight brave team members at Mecca Bingo in Chester took on Europe’s first ever four person zip line travelling nearly five miles to raise money for Carers Trust.

The Titan zip line allows thrill seekers to travel nearly five miles, reaching speeds of over 35mph and drops of up to 500ft whilst taking in the stunning views of Snowdonia.

More than 80% of the colleagues at Mecca Chester put their names forward to take part in the adrenaline fuelled activity which led to the lucky eight being chosen out of a hat.

The team took on the mammoth line in a bid to raise over £500 as part of the Rank Groups 24/7 campaign for Carer’s Trust.

The campaign aims to highlight the round-the-clock care provided by the UK’s seven million carers.

The Titan zip line is at the heart of the Snowdonia National Park and is comprised of three lines – Alpha, Bravo and Charlie.

Chosen for its uniqueness, the giant zip line was a first for all eight participants and an opportunity team member Josh Wellington couldn’t pass up.

Commenting on his charity adventure, Josh said: “I couldn’t resist the challenge of the Titan zip line as a way to raise funds for Carers Trust. We decided to do something different as it is the only four person line in Europe and quite a few of us are adrenaline junkies, it definitely isn’t for the faint hearted.

“It was an exhilarating experience and a fun day out even with the 500ft drop; it was worth it to help raise funds for such a worthy cause.”

The partnership between Carers Trust and Mecca Bingo first began in February 2014.

Since then, its team members continue to work hard to raise as much money as possible by undertaking various charity initiatives and fundraising activities in the local area.

General manager at Mecca Chester, Dave Lowry, commented: “We’re very proud of our team members who took part in the zip line. They were all brave to take the leap and help raise such a fantastic sum of money for charity.”

CEO of Carers Trust Gail Scott-Spicer added: “We were delighted to hear about the team from Mecca Chester’s fundraising success in the name of Carers Trust.

“The money raised by team combined with the amazing amounts money raised throughout the year will help Carers Trust to support thousands of unpaid carers through a grants fund, to give carers the equipment and skills they need to carry out their caring roles, whilst also ensuring that their own health and wellbeing are looked after.”