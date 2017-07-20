Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Help celebrate Chester Market’s 50th birthday this Saturday (July 22) from 11am to 3pm with a special day of celebrations.

Chester’s indoor market has been in its current location since 1967 following more than 100 years of trading on Northgate Street.

In recent weeks, market traders have been expressing concern about their future in the wake of the closure of the neighbouring bus exchange and the imminent scrapping of the Free after 3 parking scheme in the city centre.

So this is an opportunity for everyone to show their support for the market and have fun at the same time.

The celebrations will include the judging of the birthday card competition by Cllr Bob Rudd. The competition invited students of all ages to create a birthday card for the market. The winning design will be printed on the market’s new reusable bag. The winner will also receive Storyhouse tickets and a market goody bag.

Shoppers can look forward to a host of activities during the day including:

• Live performances by Nostalgia singing the hits of the 60s

• A chance to win £50 to spend in the market

• Free children’s treasure hunt

• Tombola with top prizes including market vouchers (all proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Society.)

• Live cooking demonstration with top chef Stuart Fenney from NiceBites (recipe to take away after the session)

• Historic Chester Market photos on display

• Free balloon for each child.

Cllr Brian Clarke, Cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “Happy birthday Chester Market. This is the start of a very exciting next 50 years for the market as we work with the traders to develop a new market and market square at the heart of Chester Northgate.

“Don’t forget if you are travelling to Chester by bus, there is a free shopper hopper shuttle bus every 15 minutes from the Bus Interchange. We are working to make Chester a great place to do business.”