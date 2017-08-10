Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supporters of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation took to the streets of Chester to spread awareness of hate crime.

The event was organised to mark the 10 year anniversary of the murder of Sophie Lancaster, who was attacked in August 2007 along with her boyfriend in Bacup, Lancashire.

She later died from her injuries, and the following trial ruled that the only reason they were targeted was because they were dressed as goths.

Beginning and ending at Town Hall Square, the group followed an hour-long route, handing out flyers and asking the public to support the work of the charity.

Many dressed in alternative clothing, both in tribute to Sophie Lancaster and in celebration of their own individuality.

They also stopped at the popular alternative shop Lee Louise, which displayed red and black balloons to mark the occasion.

Returning to the Town Hall, the group finished the event by singing We Are the Others by the rock band Delain, which was written in Sophie’s memory.

The event was led by Chester author Emma Hibbs and Courtney Dean of Lee Louise, and also included representatives from Chester Pride, Art and Soul Tribe and Alternative Fashion Fest.

Emma said: “We had an amazing turnout and Courtney and I are so grateful to everyone who volunteered their time to join us. The reason why we are doing this is a sad and terrible one, but one which we hope will make a difference, and one day end intolerance and prejudice.”

The Sophie Lancaster Foundation was founded in 2007 and works to educate young people about the importance of respect to subcultures.

It also campaigns to have alternative lifestyle and dress added to the UK hate crime law, which currently includes race, religion, homophobia, disability and transgender issues.

A rock night at the Lock Keeper pub followed the event, featuring local bands, songs dedicated to Sophie Lancaster’s memory, and performances by Alternative Fashion Fest.