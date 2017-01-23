Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of 1960s music are in for a treat this March when mod bands and DJs descend upon Chester.

Tribute acts Quadrophonia and Skariad will join mod rockers Dogtooth at The Live Rooms for the charity evening.

It is the fifth year that national fundraising group March of the Mods have put together an event of this type in the area.

This year half of the proceeds from ticket sales will be given to Teenage Cancer Trust while the other half will go to raise awareness of autism.

March of the Mods was founded in 2012 with a plan to host events up and down the UK to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

By 2013 there were 17 fundraisers across the country featuring bands, DJs, raffles, auctions and scooter ride outs.

The Chester event takes place on March 25 from 7pm. Tickets are £8 pre-sale and £11 on the door.