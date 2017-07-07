Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan March, an Openreach employee from Chester, has taken on the challenge of braving the Icelandic terrain in aid of the Armed Forces and their families.

The challenge is completed when the SSAFA banner is planted in the ground at Skógarfoss, one of the most impressive waterfalls in Iceland with a 60-metre drop.

Having served as an officer in the infantry between 2005 and 2014 and completed tours of Afghanistan and Iraq, Ryan is motivated to complete this challenge by the memory of those who were lost during those conflicts.

With personal connections to fellow personnel affected by life changing injuries, he is driven to support the charity that has helped to care for them.

Starting just outside of Reykjavik on August 19, the group will trek for up to nine hours a day through lava fields, frozen ground and green hills, finishing on August 23.

Ryan has been tasked with a minimum fundraising target of £3,000 for SSAFA, with all money raised going towards providing practical, emotional and financial support to veterans past and present and their families.

SSAFA became Openreach’s first formal Charity of the Year partner in 2015, kicking off a five year partnership to harness the power of the Openreach community for positive change.

The Openreach workforce includes more than 2,000 ex-service personnel, recruited over the past few years.

The employees at Openreach have already raised over £61,000 since the start of the partnership.

You can show your support for Ryan through a donation and message on his MyDonate page - https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/ryanmarch1