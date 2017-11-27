Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of Chester man Ray Tindall is celebrating this morning after hearing he has finally been released after spending four years behind bars in India.

A court in India held a hearing today (Monday, November 27) and announced they would be releasing the so-called 'Chennai Six' who were jailed for weapons offences in October 2013.

Ray Tindall, 42, from Newton , and colleagues were working aboard anti-piracy vessel MV Seaman Guard Ohio when it was impounded by the Indian authorities on October 12, 2013.

Accused of illegally possessing weapons, the security guards were later jailed for five years having protested their innocence from the start.

But today Mr Tindall, together with Billy Irving, from Connel, Argyll and Bute, Nick Dunn, from Ashington, Northumberland, Paul Towers, from Pocklington, John Armstrong, from Wigton, Cumbria, and Nicholas Simpson, from Catterick, North Yorkshire, were acquitted of all charges according to their lawyer.