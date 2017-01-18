Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Chester has been arrested following a drugs bust which exposed a cannabis farm worth £400,000.

The discovery of 369 cannabis plants was made by North Wales Police when they raided a warehouse on Bromfield Industrial Estate in Mold on Thursday (January 12).

Officers from South Flintshire Local Policing Team arrested a 34-year-old man from Chester and a 47-year-old man from Cheshire.

The pair have since been released on bail pending further investigation.

Police are now appealing for information.

PC Gary Aldous said: “Did you see anything suspicious in the area of Stephen Gray Road, or people coming and going from the unit?

“If you can help please call 101 quoting reference RC17005213.”

Anyone with information should call North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.