The City of Chester Male Voice Choir beat off stiff competition at the prestigious 30th anniversary North Wales Choral Festival Competition in Llandudno to secure a creditable third place behind Peterborough Male Voice Choir and winners Yesteryear.

The event saw choirs from across England and Wales competing including Côr Meibion Colwyn, Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir and Harrow Male Voice Choir.

The choir’s programme at the competition included Robat Arwyn’s Guardian Angel and Verdi’s Speed Your Journey which they had the honour of performing at last year’s memorial service for the late Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral.

Their success at the festival rounds off a busy year for the choir which has included a sell out concert with guest artists The Houghton Weavers at St John’s Church in Chester, performances for inmates in HMP Styal prison and for invited guests at the associated Clink Charity restaurant plus participation with five other choirs in the regional concert of the National Association of Choirs at The King’s School in Chester.

Rodney T Jones, the choir’s musical director, said: “The hard work put in by everyone this year has led to an excellent series of concerts and competitive success, enhancing the enviable reputation of the City of Chester Male Voice Choir.

“We are now looking foward to 2018 and, with several big local events in the planning stage, it is going to be another busy year for us.”

Alongside its busy performance schedule, the choir is working hard to attract new members to strengthen its numbers and secure its future.

For further information about the choir and how to get involved as well as to find out where they are performing next visit their website www.chestermalevoice.com.

For anyone interested in joining the choir, the group holds rehearsals on Sunday and Wednesday evenings at Hoole Methodist Church Hall in Hamilton Street, Hoole.