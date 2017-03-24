Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Library is moving to Storyhouse – the new theatre, cinema and library in the heart of city.

The library will include a dedicated children’s section, complete with an arts/crafts messy play area and a storytelling room; dedicated family and local history section; digital facilities and services; flexible event spaces; increased opening hours and opportunities to get involved.

As well as a world class library, Storyhouse will offer a state-of-the-art theatre, a boutique cinema, exhibition and meeting spaces, plus a café/restaurant and bar.

Chester Library will close at 5pm on Friday, March 31 to allow stock to be relocated and for existing staff to be trained. The library will re-open in Storyhouse on May 11.

During the closure, members of the public will be encouraged to use the nearby libraries of Blacon, Great Boughton, Hoole, Lache and Upton where public computer facilities will be available.

Multimedia will be relocated to the wider library network. Multimedia will nonetheless be available to reserve, collect and return in Chester when Storyhouse opens.

Customers will also be able to access library services 24/7 at www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/libraries and on 0845 148 0148.

The council’s director of place operations, Maria Byrne, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience during the temporary closure but the move will enable us to offer a fantastic, modern 21st century library, providing a wide range of services under one roof with increased opening hours.”

The existing library is currently home to an exhibition featuring artworks from multi-media artists David Cotterrell, Nayan Kulkarni and Patricia MacKinnon-Day, alongside digital artworks from University of Chester.

Although the existing library will be closed from March 31 you will be able to view through the library window the current digital exhibition until April 30.

The exhibition is a satellite programme to the Grosvenor Museum’s open art exhibition created in partnership with University of Chester. For further details visit www.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk.

The new library will be accessible during Storyhouse opening hours: Monday to Saturday 8am-10pm; Sunday 9am-10pm.