A partner at Chester legal practice Aaron and Partners LLP has been awarded the elite ‘leading individual’ status reserved for the country’s top lawyers in an annual report by the industry’s leading guide, The Legal 500.

Stuart Scott-Goldstone, who leads the “exceptional” corporate and commercial team, heads a list of 31 individuals at the firm to be recognised by the independent guide, an increase from the already-significant individual recommendations received in the 2016 rankings.

Corporate and commercial senior associate Jamie Hawley, as well as newly appointed partner David Mann, from the dispute resolution and insolvency team, were also listed as leading Next Generation Lawyers.

The list includes solicitor Katie Dyson, from the employment team who, at just 25-years-old, is the youngest Aaron and Partners employee ever to be recognised by Legal 500.

Aaron and Partners received 16 team rankings in total – an increase from 2016 – and was given coveted ‘top tier’ status in three areas: corporate and commercial, dispute resolution and private client – agriculture and estates.

Senior partner Simon Edwards said: “The Legal 500 is a hugely respected guide in the legal industry and so to increase both the number of individual recommendations and the listings in practice and sector areas is very pleasing and something we’re very proud of.

“The work we have been doing to attract and retain the best solicitors to provide outstanding advice to our clients is paying off.

“It’s fantastic to see Stuart Scott-Goldstone awarded ‘leading individual’ status and to have retained our top tier status in three areas that are very important to the growth of the business. As a firm, we are continuing to build on our success year-on-year and these latest rankings are testament to the quality of work being carried out across all of our teams.”

Aaron and Partners’ corporate and commercial team was given high praise in the guide, being described as ‘exceptional’ for its work with investment mandates, corporate finance transactions, restructurings and sales and acquisitions.

Partner and specialist in professional practices Mark Briegal was also given a recommendation for his work.

Headed by the ‘vastly knowledgeable and experienced’ Helen Watson, Aaron and Partners’ employment team was praised for its ‘no-nonsense approach’, while Claire Brook attracted praise for providing advice that was ‘tailored to clients’ needs.’

And the wills, trusts and tax team was recognised for its ‘excellent service with very quick turnaround times and clear advice’.

Partner Clive Pointon, who leads the team, was hailed as ‘clear, incisive, realistic, good-humoured and patient’ while partner James Wallace was recommended for his work on probate disputes involving wills, trusts and estates.

Partner David Harries, who leads the planning and environment team, was described as an energy specialist who ‘leads with great style, and has the experience to match.’

Aaron and Partners LLP employs more than 120 staff across its three offices, in Shrewsbury, Chester and Manchester.

The firm’s key areas of specialism include commercial contracts, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, employment law, dispute resolution, finance, banking, professional practices, warehousing and logistics, transport, commercial property, planning, energy, renewables, minerals &amp; mining, waste management, insolvency, licensing and academies.