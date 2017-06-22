Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cullimore Dutton Solicitors, one of Chester’s oldest family law firms, marks an extraordinary 225 years of legal practice this week by launching a series of special anniversary events and sponsorships over the summer.

Partner and commercial litigator John Arnold said: “Over the course of more than two centuries this law firm has delivered expert legal advice to some of the region’s leading companies, individuals and organisations. As you would expect of a family solicitors practice with such a long and illustrious history, we have acted for generations of the same families across the region.

“That we continue to handle the private and business affairs of many well-established farming families and landed estates across Cheshire and North Wales is testament to our truly exceptional team of long-serving partners who focus on developing strong and supportive relationships with each client.”

Managing director Andrew Wright added: “We are a traditional family law firm but one with a very modern and dynamic approach utilising the latest digital technology to deliver unbeatable levels of service to our clients at a fair and totally transparent cost.

“We are constantly evolving, innovating and introducing new and efficient ways of working. Our dynamic growth is all down to a fantastic team of highly experienced legal experts with niche specialisms, allied to a robust recruitment of the very best young legal talent to work with our truly impressive client list. Great clients demand great expertise, and that’s what we provide.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating in style with a series of anniversary events taking place throughout the summer on our legendary Cullimore Dutton lawn.”

The White Friars law firm is commemorating its landmark year with a number of events for clients, colleagues and associates as well as community sponsorships and charitable donations.