Landstruction, one of the region’s fastest growing landscaping businesses, has further strengthened its team with two new management appointments.

Based on Sealand Road in Chester, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) award-winning horticultural specialists has tripled in size over the last 12 months and expects to add another ten positions across all levels of the business bringing the total number of employees to 40 by the summer.

Joining the existing Landstruction team is experienced contracts manager Gary Pettigrew who will be responsible for the company’s growth across North Wales and the North of England.

With 20 years’ experience in similar roles across the landscaping industry, Gary is excited about the future.

He said: “I am delighted to become part of this young and ambitious team. This fast-growing business is full of fresh ideas and I cannot wait to play an integral role shaping its future development.”

In a newly created role, Charlie Du Pré joins as marketing and business development manager.

Charlie will be responsible for the creation of the company’s first ever marketing, public relations and event strategy.

Charlie brings a wealth of corporate experience including management roles at both Asda and Morrisons during a 15-year retail career.

Managing director David Binks at Landstruction said: “I am delighted by the appointment of both Gary and Charlie who will be key to the company’s growth over the coming years. It is a real coup for the business and testament to our ambitious plans that we have been able to attract two such experienced experts in their respective fields.”

Having also recently launched the Big Hedge Company, David believes the business is now ideally positioned to provide a fully integrated, bespoke service for both commercial and residential projects across the country.

David added: “We’ve got some fantastic projects landing this year including the forthcoming launch of a transactional Big Hedge Co website as well as both a show garden and trade stand at the Chelsea Flower Show which are now all deliverable with our larger team. It is certainly an exciting time to join the Landstruction team.”