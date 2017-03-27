Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Business-savvy students from The King’s School beat off competition from 14 other teams to win the Chester heat of ICAEW’s national business and accounting competition, BASE.

Sixteen teams of local students found out what it was like to walk in the shoes of finance professionals, as they focused on key employability skills to formulate strategic business advice for a real life organisation and delivered this to their board of directors, just like real chartered accountants.

The King’s School impressed the panel of judges and will go on to represent Liverpool at the national final which takes place in June.

This was one of 43 heats attracting more than 3,000 students from across the UK.

ICAEW North West regional director Melanie Christie said: “I was really impressed with the performance and strategic thinking of The King’s School. These budding business advisers looked beyond the numbers and they also showed they had an excellent instinct for business and ethics in order to give well-rounded advice.

“Congratulations to all the teams who took part. I expect I’ll be seeing more of these young people in leading business roles in the future.”

She added “Students should not lose sight of the importance of developing skills and experience, alongside their academic achievements. It is vital that students are given opportunities such as BASE to develop these softer skills outside of the classroom.”

Head judge Lois Parry said: “During the challenge we looked for the teams who supported their recommendations with sound ethical and financial evidence.

“The King’s School showed excellent teamwork and time management in delivering a comprehensive proposal.”

She added “BASE is a great example of how schools, employers and young people can work together to improve skills, and can also give business leaders the opportunity to learn what motivates the next generation of talent.”