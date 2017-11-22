Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The King’s School in Chester supported Children in Need and had lots of fun along the way.

They had spotty clothes galore, a name the bear competition, delicious cakes, quizzes, colouring in, making hats and Pudsey Bears all over the place!

While they’ve had lots of fun, it’s important to remember that this is all for such a worthy cause and they can’t thank all the pupils and their families enough for their generosity once again this year.

Pupils brought in a £1 donation, but some pupils went that step further, bringing in their pocket money, and even emptying their piggy banks.

In total they raised £2,500.