Four pupils from The King’s Junior School in Chester joined forces with 80 youngsters from other Association of Junior Independent Schools (AJIS) to form an orchestra for the day.

The four girls have been learning pieces over the last few weeks, such as Mars by Gustav Holst, Hall of the Mountain King by Grieg, as well as many other well-known works.

Representing the junior school were Limonée Fearn (J4M) on the clarinet, Emma Pinnington (J4S) on the clarinet, Gabriella Rainford (J4M) on the violin and Eloise Smith (J3S) on the cello.

They worked hard all day alongside other orchestra members and led by conductor Mark Heron, then performed a wonderful concert to their parents at the end of the day.