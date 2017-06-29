Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! – well, now our prayers have been answered.

No sooner has Gino’s Gelato opened in Northgate Street than Icestone Gelato comes along hoping to launch in nearby Bridge Street.

This latest city centre craze could pave the way for mouth-watering ice cream wars as the companies do battle to win over new customers.

Gino’s Gelato opened on June 24 offering not only Italian-style gelato ice cream but crepes and waffles too.

Icestone Gelato is Italian-style ice cream but via Bradford in West Yorkshire where the first store opened in 2013.

The chain is fast growing with stores operating in many cities across the north of England and with more in the pipeline.

The company has just applied for change-of-use A1 to A3 planning and listed building consent for a ‘dessert parlour’ within the former John Jules photographic studio after the business relocated to Handbridge .

An accompanying document states: “The business offers an unrivalled range of gelato and other desserts which is seen as a lavish and indulgent experience from lunchtime until late evening.

"Neither a restaurant nor a café or bar, Icestone Gelato offers a treat, a destination, especially for families, amongst the varied urban offerings that would enhance any visit to Chester.

“In a street where A1 shops have sometimes suffered from falling footfall, Icestone Gelato would bring extra footfall whilst not competing directly with the other A3 businesses. Icestone Gelato also fits the ‘Towards a Chester at Night Strategy’ being an alternative venue to meal or drink oriented businesses where people can meet and relax day or night.

“Chester has been identified as a potential location for this growing business and the application site is seen as an ideal location to build the Icestone brand within Chester.“