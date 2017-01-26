Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spicy food lovers are in for a treat this summer when Chester hosts its first outdoor chilli festival.

The Chester Chilli Fiesta 2017 will be held outside Chester Town Hall on August 12 - and admission is free.

About two dozen of the country’s best chilli producers are expected to set up stalls in the town hall square showcasing their hot products.

The event is part of a series of festivals across the country organised by non-profit group Chilli Fest UK.

A spokesperson for Chilli Fest UK said: “There will be lots of great food to eat and chilli drinks to wash it down with.

“This event is all about chilli and nothing else. So if you want go from one part of the universe to another on chilli power that is exactly what will happen.”

Visitors will be invited to sample cooking sauces, hot sauces, jam, pastes, pickles, cheese, chocolate, dips and snacks - all made using chillies.

The festival atmosphere will be complemented with live music and a Clash of the Titans chilli eating contest for those aged 18 and over.

There will also be the chance to buy chilli merchandise or plants and seeds so you can grow your own.

Chilli Fest UK was founded in 2011 in collaboration with councils and businesses as a way to uplift and bring together the community.

It has since exploded and the organisation hosts festivals up and down the country every year focused mainly on small towns, cities and villages.

Chilli Fest UK works closely with small local charities to raise money and awareness - and admission is always free.

It is a chance to experience ‘a day of chilli mayhem,’ to meet the people behind the event and the chilli producers one on one.

For more information on the festival click here.