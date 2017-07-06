Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A decision by Commons Speaker John Bercow to allow male MPs not to wear a tie in the chamber prompted a Chester hospital porter to contact a national radio station about his chief executive’s relaxed attire.

In a break with tradition, Mr Bercow said MPs should wear ‘businesslike attire’ but that it was not essential for this to include ties.

The move sparked a national debate which was aired on BBC Radio Five Live who received an anonymous text from a porter at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Presenter Nicky Campbell, who relayed the message to listeners, said: “Morning, I work as a porter at Chester hospital. We have to wear ties between October and April and between May and September, ties are optional. Our chief executive never wears a tie. Don’t mention my name. Thanks.”

The Chronicle contacted chief executive Tony Chambers on a day when he happened to be wearing a tie.

Mr Chambers, who began his career on the ‘shop floor’ as a student nurse at Bolton in 1985 before entering management, explained that being tie-less could break down social barriers.

He said: “It very much depends on the occasion as to whether I decide to wear a tie or not. I think they definitely have their place in a more traditional and formal setting, but it’s a bit different at the hospital. When I’m out visiting the wards I wouldn’t wear a tie because that is what we ask of our doctors. I also want staff and patients at the Countess to feel they can always approach and talk to me.

“You’d be surprised how the simple act of not wearing a tie makes that much easier.”

Chester MP Chris Matheson believes in sticking to formal dress when in the House of Commons chamber.

He texted: "Yes, I always wear a tie in Parliament, even when it's hot, and will continue to do so."