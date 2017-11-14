Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Grosvenor Hotel has been named the World’s Best Classic Hotel at the Boutique Hotel Awards.

The international awards aim to recognise unique excellence among luxury boutique hotels.

Winners were announced during a gala dinner at Merchant Taylors’ Hall in London with guest speaker Wladimir Klitschko.

The Grosvenor’s general manager Richard Grove said: “We are delighted to have been honoured in this way by the Boutique Hotel Awards, and to be affiliated with some of the world’s most outstanding boutique hotels.

“This award means a great deal to the team who work incredibly hard to ensure every guest receives the same level of exquisite service.”

Situated in the bustling heart of Chester and steeped in historical charm, The Chester Grosvenor Hotel is part of the Bespoke Hotels Collection.

The black and white timbered façade of the Grade II listed building belies the modern interior, which boasts 68 beautiful bedrooms and 12 stylish suites, two award-winning restaurants, most notably Simon Radley at The Chester Grosvenor which has retained its Michelin star for 28 consecutive years and a boutique spa.