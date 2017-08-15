More details have been released about a forthcoming Greggs bakery and Starbucks coffee shop opening next door to each other on Chester ’s Greyhound Retail Park .

Greggs has confirmed its bakery will open on Friday, September 22, while The Chronicle understands Starbucks will launch three days later on Monday, September 25.

A company statement from Greggs describes the brand as the ‘leading food-on-the-go retailer’.

The Chester shop has created nine new jobs, with some vacancies still available.

Customers will find a shop layout that includes seating for those who wish to relax and enjoy their purchases inside.

A spokesperson said: “The shop will offer savouries and sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as a range of confectionery products. Those looking for a lighter option can sample the Balanced Choice range; a selection of sandwiches, salads, soups, porridge and fruit – all for less than 400 calories.

“Customers can also enjoy a wide range of hot drinks, including freshly ground coffee which is made with a unique blend of 100% Fairtrade Arabica beans and rich-tasting Robusta beans.”

Shop opening times will be 7am-7pm Monday to Saturday and 9am-5pm on Sunday.

Greggs, which already has an outlet in Frodsham Street in the centre of Chester, has more than 1,760 shops nationwide and recently launched its first ever drive-thru in Salford.

The new stores will be located side-by-side on the corner of the car park alongside Greyhound Park Road, opposite Next and KFC. The retail units will generate increased competition for Subway which opened a nearby sandwich shop on the other side of Greyhound Park Road only last year and Costa which has run a successful drive thru coffee shop on the retail park since 2012.

Starbucks already operates outlets in Northgate Street, Chester, and alongside the BP petrol station on Parkgate Road at Saughall .