A fundraising veteran familiar to many in the Chester area has moved to a similar role at a major regional charity.

Former head of fundraising at the Countess of Chester Hospital Janet Ratcliffe has taken up the position of trusts and grants fundraiser with Stick ‘n’ Step which provides free conductive education to children with cerebral palsy, encouraging confidence, independence and mobility.

Janet has worked in the north west area all her life, having lived in Wallasey in her youth and now living in Heswall. After recently turning 60, she decided she was far too young to retire, and welcomed the opportunity to take up the part-time position at Stick ‘n’ Step for three days a week.

Janet said: “I have felt really emotional at times watching the children working so hard in their conductive education sessions to improve their mobility and communication skills.

“In a couple of weeks I am looking forward to meeting some of the teenagers who have been coming to Stick ‘n’ Step for many years and who now attend our Saturday lifestyle classes, which are aimed at equipping them to lead a more independent adult life.

“These classes help them develop many new skills, including learning to cook for themselves. I love working for an organisation that is doing so much to improve these young people’s lives.”

Chief executive of Stick ‘n’ Step Amy Couture said: “Janet’s breadth of experience in all areas of fundraising makes her an invaluable member of our team. Having worked extensively for charities around Cheshire and Merseyside, she knows the region extremely well, which is a great advantage when it comes to dealing with trusts and grants applications.”

To find out more about fundraising for Stick ‘n’ Step, please contact Hettie Miles on 0151 638 0888 or email hettie@sticknstep.org.