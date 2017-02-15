Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Locally made treats for all tastes are available at a newly opened sweet shop in Chester city centre.

Independently owned Tilly’s on Watergate Street is a ‘fresh and fun’ version of the traditional sweet shop.

It is owned by couple Debbie Woolnough and Toby Restorick who have spent months renovating the former newsagents.

“Tilly’s Chester came about as we always talked about the diminishing number of independent shops in Chester city centre,” Debbie said.

“We felt we could open something that would be liked by local people as well as visitors to the city centre.

“We found there to be a gap in the market for locally made produce that virtually everybody loves.

“So as a couple, we set about transforming what was the old newsagent on Watergate Street into Tilly’s.”

The shop boasts an array of sweets, liquorice, handmade fudges and chocolates, milkshakes as well as 13 flavours of ice cream.

“It really is designed to be a shop where there is something for everyone,” Debbie said.

A large number of the products are locally sourced with fudge from Little Lodge Confectionary in Mickle Trafford, artisan chocolate truffles and drinking chocolate from Aballu in Rossett and ice cream from Snugbury’s in Nantwich.

Tilly’s features a colourful area for children where they can create their own craft item and fill it full of sweets.

“We host children’s parties too. What better place than a sweet shop for your little one’s party?

“This gives parents another option for their children’s party, which has already proved very popular.”

Debbie told the Chronicle that the support from nearby traders has been ‘simply amazing and very much appreciated’.

“We really do feel that we are a truly independent shop that is not only supplying gorgeous locally made products but also creating jobs for local people and making Chester city centre more diverse.

“That was our mantra all along with the Tilly’s adventure.”