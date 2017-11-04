Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester-based noodle bar chain Wok & Go aims to expand into central London by raising the necessary £500,000 investment through an online crowdfunding campaign.

The popular brand, which operates stores in Britain and abroad, will use the Crowdcube platform to support the move.

Funds raised through the Crowdcube campaign will cover the cost of the fit-out and marketing of a flagship store in central London.

As well as increasing the visibility of the brand to its consumer base, the new London store is intended to support the expansion of the concept both in the UK and internationally by acting as a showcase to attract further investment.

Founded in Chester in 2008 by Des Pheby, Wok & Go has grown to 24 outlets across the UK and has two locations in the Middle East. The stores operate across high streets, shopping malls and retail parks.

The majority are franchised, with the company offering flexible management options to franchisees.

In Chester there are noodle bars in Northgate Street and Foregate Street with the headquarters in Grange Road, Newton.

Over the last 12 months, the chain has opened eight new stores, including Ellesmere Port ’s first Wok & Go franchise in Marina Drive. A further 13 stores are planned over the next 12 months, bringing the total number of stores to 37.

Managing director and founder Des Pheby commented: “We feel that there is a real momentum behind the concept at the moment and the time is right to move into the capital. Wok & Go has proven itself across the country and we’re ready to take that into central London.”

Investments can be made from as little as £10. For more information on the campaign, how to invest and the potential rewards, visit the website .