Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester or Deva features in a subway-style map created by a Chicago University student showing the Roman roads of Britain.

The map, by statistics student Sasha Trubetskoy, was highlighted by several national newspapers after capturing the imagination because of its modern presentational style.

And Chester, founded by the Romans in AD 79 when it was known as Deva Victrix, or simply Deva, is a key feature as an important legionary fortress and town of the day.

Sasha’s map shows Roman roads linking Deva to Wales in the west, to the north and south along Watling Street and to Colchester in the south east on the ancient route of Via Devana.

Sasha told The Chronicle: “It started out as a random idea, I have several of those per day! I’ve always had a great interest in ancient Rome, and a profound respect for their achievements as a civilisation.

"My thinking was that, if I represented the ancient empire in such a modern format, I could connect people to the past and provoke some interesting thoughts on the fundamental similarity of human beings across history.”

A few years ago Channel 4’s Time Team broadcast live from an archaeological dig alongside Eaton Road, which follows the route of the original Roman road of Watling Street, at a Roman settlement known as Heronbridge, which lies between Handbridge and Eccleston , south of Chester.

Dr David Mason, of Chester Archaeological Society, told the show: “Chester occupies a very interesting position because it is more or less in the centre of the entire province, at the head of a navigable river and a great base for military operations and supplied by sea.

"There is also evidence that it was intended to be the headquarters of the provincial government.”

Roman roads in Britain are long roads, mainly designed for military use, created by the Roman Army during the nearly four centuries (43-410 AD) that Britain was a province of the Roman Empire.

It is estimated the Romans constructed and maintained about 2,000 miles (3,200 km) of paved trunk roads throughout the province. The primary function of the network was to allow rapid movement of troops and military supplies, but it also provided vital infrastructure for commerce, trade and the transportation of goods.

A considerable number of Roman roads remained in daily use as core trunk roads for centuries after the Romans withdrew from Britain. Some routes are now part of the UK’s national road network. Others have been lost or are of archaeological and historical interest only.

After the Romans departed, systematic construction of paved highways in the UK did not resume until the early 18th century. The Roman road network remained the only nationally-managed highway system within Britain until the establishment of the Ministry of Transport in the early 20th century.