Chester FC have issued a statement criticising The Sun newspaper for printing a controversial article regarding Everton and England star Ross Barkley.

The row was caused by former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie who wrote a column which made disparaging remarks about the player.

Mr MacKenzie is now being investigated over a potential race hate crime after comparing Everton star Ross Barkley to a gorilla.

News UK also confirmed the ex-editor has been suspended from the newspaper after he expressed “wrong” and “unfunny” views about the people of Liverpool.

Today (Friday, April 21), Chester FC has issued the following statement on its website: “Chester Football Club is in the privileged position of not having any dealings with The Sun newspaper.

“However, it goes without saying that we utterly condemn recent comments in that paper relating to Ross Barkley and, of course, the dreadful coverage of the tragic events at Hillsborough.

“We fully support our friends at Liverpool and Everton in the stance that they have taken, and will reflect that position in any dealings we have in the future.”

The Sun article was prompted by an incident in which Everton footballer Ross Barkley was punched in a Liverpool city centre bar in the early hours of Monday, April 10.