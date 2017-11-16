Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An independent fashion store on Chester ’s historic Rows wants to combine with a vegetarian restaurant to provide fresh, good value food in a relaxed setting.

Business owners Joe Byrne and Hazel Vousden have been running Soho’s on Bridge Street Row East for 25 years along with their Liverpool shop which opened 15 years ago.

Times may be tough on the high street but the pair are determined to survive.

Opening a complementary vegetarian restaurant on the first and second floors, and with al fresco dining on the Row, is their idea to keep the business buoyant while providing Chester with an alternative and ‘fun’ dining offer.

Hazel, who recalls when the city centre was so busy it was difficult to secure retail premises, added: “But it isn’t just about survival, it’s about what we think the city is missing. We just don’t think it’s being catered for.”

Joe and Hazel, both vegetarians, have applied for planning consent for the changes and would hope to work with a tenant who would run the restaurant as a separate business but within the same premises which they bought about five years ago.

“I haven’t seen a fashion shop combined with a restaurant. I just haven’t seen one,” said Joe, looking across at the sad state of the opposite Row.

“You look over the road, there’s nothing there. What the hell is going on there? So much of this middle of the town is dead. Although we’re trading on the first floor, I think the only way to help create a hotspot here – because everyone enjoys eating and drinking in city centres suddenly – is to combine it with that.

“We’ve got a shop in Liverpool and I go to The Egg Cafe in Liverpool. So I want an inexpensive, informal, vegetarian cafe-type place.”

Joe continued: “I’m hoping other people take note of what we’re doing and ask themselves whether they can do the same because we need a more vibrant city centre because we’re getting lashed by all kinds of external factors, not just Cheshire Oaks . Our rates have doubled and VAT has gone up and it’s just tough to make a go of things. So I’ve had to sit down and think how can we change things.”

The fashion store was originally ‘born of punk gothic’ but also ‘dabbles' in vintage clothing.

“If people get it, they love it, especially people from London,” continued Joe, whose famous customers have included Meatloaf, who bought a long leather coat, and Elvis Costello who purchased ‘a load of Harrington jackets’.

The range of stock would have to shrink to accommodate the restaurant but this kind of model is working for them at their five-storey Liverpool building where there are other businesses and a cafe.

There are also plans to develop Soho’s trademarked clothing with locally produced items together with a more high profile web presence.

“How many independent fashion retailers are left in Chester? I guess you can count them all on one hand, definitely on two, but we are determined to survive,” said Joe, in a message of defiance.