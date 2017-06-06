Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will fall silent at 11am this morning (Tuesday, June 6), to remember the victims of Saturday's London bridge attack.

The silence will be marked across the country and flags will fly at half mast all day on government buildings.

Seven people lost their lives and 48 injured after three terrorists struck on London Bridge and Borough Market at the height of a busy Saturday night.

They were shot dead by police just minutes later and police have since made a number of arrests in Essex.

The attack came less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at Manchester Arena after Ariana Grande had performed there.