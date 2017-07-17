The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chester has emerged as the front-runner for the location of the forthcoming Hillsborough prosecutions.

The venue of the court proceedings for the six suspects is yet to be decided, but the families of the victims want them to take place in the North West.

The Hillsborough Family Support Group is soon to hold a vote to gauge opinion, with potentially many months of legal hearings ahead to take into account.

Only a one-hour drive away and with its own crown court, Chester has now emerged as the closest ‘neutral’ venue, our sister paper The Liverpool Echo reports.

Liverpool, Yorkshire and the Midlands are understood to be already ruled out because of their affiliations with those involved in the 1989 FA Cup semi-final tragedy.

Some families said lawyers had suggested London could be the location, but the cost of travelling to the capital from Liverpool every day, or having to stay in a hotel, is putting off many relatives.

Steve Kelly, whose 38-year-old brother Michael died at Hillsborough, said everything should be done to accommodate the families of the 96 Liverpool fans who died.

He told the Echo: “Chester would be the ideal location for me.

“Even going to Preston every day would take its toll on the families.

“It’d be an added expense we haven’t got.

“We’ve had 28 years of travelling, and we don’t want to have long distances to go anymore.

“Anything further away than Warrington would be tough.

“That’s from a financial viewpoint, but also an ageing process.

“The families aren’t getting any younger so, even though we’ve done this all before, we’re 28 years older.

“We should be able to attend these court cases in a place that’s suitable because of the almost three decades of fighting for the truth we’ve endured.”

For the original inquests in Sheffield, and the following private prosecutions in Leeds, many Liverpool families made the long journeys from Merseyside to Yorkshire and back, every day.

Margaret Aspinall, chairwoman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group said the HFSG would soon take a vote on the relatives’ preferred location.

And she told the Echo: “Personally, the nearer the courtroom is, the better.

“It’s been 28 years of travelling and we don’t want any more long journeys.

“We’re all a lot older now.”

The first court appearances for the six people charged over the 1989 disaster will take place at Warrington Magistrates Court.

But after that, any future legal hearings are likely to be soon moved to a bigger court, and potentially one in the region.

Chester, Preston, and London are believed to be in the frame.

Earlier this month, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that match commander David Duckenfield would be charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 of the 96 Liverpool FC fans who died.

Former chief constable Norman Bettison, a chief inspector at the time of the disaster, faces four offences of misconduct in a public office over alleged lies in accounts of his involvement in the 1989 disaster.

Graham Mackrell, who was Sheffield Wednesday’s company secretary and safety officer at the time, is charged with two offences involving the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety offence.

Former chief superintendent Donald Denton, former detective chief inspector Alan Foster and Peter Metcalf, the force’s solicitor at the time, are charged with intent to pervert the course of justice.