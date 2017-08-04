Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Labour MPs have reaffirmed their opposition to fracking following a planning application by IGas to flow test a gas well in Ellesmere Port.

IGas previously set up a test drill rig at the Merseyton Road site in its search for methane from both coal and shale seams, with ‘significant gas indications’ revealed.

The company already has planning permission for coal bed methane (CBM) production.

Now Ellesmere Port MP Justin Madders, Chester MP Chris Matheson and Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury are opposing the latest stage in the process saying they are representing safety concerns on behalf of the community and the desire to replace fossil fuels with green energy.

There are fears around water and air pollution if a full-scale operation to extract the gas goes ahead, with concerns about possible earth tremors especially since sensitive facilities like Stanlow oil refinery and the Capenhurst nuclear plant are based nearby.

Mr Madders said: “I was elected on a manifesto that opposes fracking and the specific concern with this site is that it is just 300 metres from residential properties – it also borders a SSI (Site of Scientific Interest). I would encourage local people to use the planning process to air their views.”

City MP Mr Matheson has long supported campaigns against fracking and backed people fighting fracking in Upton who ultimately triumphed as IGas pulled out of Duttons Lane.

He said: “The reality is that, as the crow flies, this application is about seven miles from Chester – it might not be in my constituency but it still affects us here and we’re all in this together.

“Let’s be clear - this has the potential to contaminate groundwater, including aquifers feeding into the River Dee. If one rig gets approved IGas will have to have more in order to get anywhere near the kind of production volume that would make this enterprise financially viable. Finally, it is really close to major industrial sites and close enough to the pipeline linking Stanlow with Manchester Airport to give me some concern!”

Mike Amesbury, who was elected as the Labour MP for Weaver Vale in June, commented: “Labour pledged to ban fracking in our manifesto at this year’s general election. The majority of Cheshire is already licensed for exploration and production by IGas and INEOS, and in Runcorn IGas are currently building up stocks of fracking equipment.

"We are on the front line – my particular concern is that Weaver Vale could be next and the best way to get rid of fracking for good is to elect a Labour government.”