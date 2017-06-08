Video Loading

Voters across Cheshire West turned out to elect a new government and now election night is here.

We've got reporters stationed at counts across the region to bring you all the atmosphere and action as it happens.

Chief reporter David Holmes has been dispatched to the Northgate Arena to cover the results for the City of Chester, which is one of this election's key marginals after Labour ’s Chris Matheson scraped home with a majority of just 93 votes in 2015. Will he be able to defend his seat or will the Tories or Lib Dems put up a fierce fight?

Carmella De Lucia is in position at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall to see how the results pan out for the usually safe Labour seat of Ellesmere Port and Neston.

Meanwhile Mike Fuller is in Northwich to report on whether the Conservatives' Graham Evans will retain the seat he has held for Weaver Vale since 2010.

And Barry Ellams is at the Winsford Lifestyle Centre to monitor what happens in the traditionally safe Tory seat of Eddisbury.

Stay with us for all the headlines, photos and video as the night unfolds.

11.44pm

Media room at Chester count

11.44pm

Alyn and Deeside prediction

Tension in Ellesmere Port

11.43pm

11.43pm

Returning officer in Chester

Cheshire West and Chester Council chief executive and returning officer Gerald Meehan at the Northgate Arena. Picture by Stuart Bogg
11.39pm

And the rest...

11.38pm

Awaiting Ellesmere Port candidates

11.35pm

Eddisbury boxes are in

11.31pm

Labour council leader at Chester count

Cheshire West and Chester Council Labour leader Samantha Dixon at the Northgate Arena for the general election count. Picture by Stuart Bogg
11.29pm

Boxes at Ellesmere Port and Weaver Vale

11.26pm

A word from a Trinity Mirror expert!

11.25pm

Tension builds at Chester count

11.23pm

Weaver Vale ballot box prediction

11.23pm

Eddisbury Pirate

Morgan Hill Pirate Party candidate for Eddisbury says the shock exit poll predictions of no overall majority for the Conservative party and possible hung parliament is ‘good news for democracy’ and ‘good for young people’.The 20-year-old from Winsford who works in construction said: “A lot of young people have turned out to vote and the young vote could have played s part. I think if there is a hung parliament then it is good news for young people. good for democracy.”Morgan has made engagement with young people the main theme of his campaignMeanwhile the last ballot box is on its way to the Winsford Lifestyle Centre much earlier than expected.

Morgan Hill, Pirate Party candidate for Eddisbury, at the count
11.18pm

What is a hung parliament?

Our Daily Post colleague Marc Waddington takes a closer look here at what the exit poll could mean.

11.05pm

Stage set at Weaver Vale

11.05pm

Ellesmere Port counts

10.59pm

Over in Flintshire

10.58pm

Counting frenzy at Weaver Vale

10.56pm

More from Matheson inChester

10.55pm

Chester Labour candidate's exit poll reaction

10.52pm

Boxed in at Chester

10.51pm

An eye on the national picture in Ellesmere Port

10.46pm

Weaver Vale TV coverage

10.45pm

High up at Weaver Vale

10.44am

Ellesmere Port vantage point

10.43pm

Chester Lib Dem candidate speaks out

And this is what Lizzie Jewkes had to say.

10.42pm

Tory man's hopes are high in Chester

Or has Will Gallagher won it back for the Tories?

10.41pm

Chester Labour candidate's message

Has Chris Matheson’s campaign been successful in Chester?

10.37pm

Ellesmere Port in shock

10.27pm

Flintshire count