Voters across Cheshire West turned out to elect a new government and now election night is here.

We've got reporters stationed at counts across the region to bring you all the atmosphere and action as it happens.

Chief reporter David Holmes has been dispatched to the Northgate Arena to cover the results for the City of Chester, which is one of this election's key marginals after Labour ’s Chris Matheson scraped home with a majority of just 93 votes in 2015. Will he be able to defend his seat or will the Tories or Lib Dems put up a fierce fight?

Carmella De Lucia is in position at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall to see how the results pan out for the usually safe Labour seat of Ellesmere Port and Neston.

Meanwhile Mike Fuller is in Northwich to report on whether the Conservatives' Graham Evans will retain the seat he has held for Weaver Vale since 2010.

And Barry Ellams is at the Winsford Lifestyle Centre to monitor what happens in the traditionally safe Tory seat of Eddisbury.

Stay with us for all the headlines, photos and video as the night unfolds.

