Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trains between Chester and Crewe have been shut down as the rail line is flooded.

A burst water pipe has caused services to be suspended from 3.30pm on Tuesday (July 11).

They might not start up again until after 6pm. This affects both Virgin Trains and Arriva Trains Wales services.

A replacement bus service has been requested.

Customers at Chester and Crewe should use train services via Helsby, Warrington Bank Quay and Winsford.

Network Rail tweeted they had engineers on site trying to solve the problem.

Travel site Inrix states the burst main is on the line through Christleton.

The National Rail website states: "Due to a burst water main flooding the railway between Chester and Crewe, no trains are currently able to run between these stations.

"This is expected until at least 6pm.

"Road replacement transport has been requested however there is no current estimate."

What do you think of this story? Have you been affected? Tweet us @ChesterChron or let us know in the comments below.