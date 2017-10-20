Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andi and Jaci Delooze have opened a second Chester coffee shop with the good wishes of their new ‘landlady’.

Barista’s has been trading in Watergate Street for eight-and-a-half years.

Now the couple have leased a unit at Chester Bus Interchange from Cheshire West and Chester Council.

CWaC shunned national chains in leasing the units available to independent businesses. And council leader Cllr Samantha Dixon wanted to give them her blessing.

She said: “I’d like to congratulate Andy and Jaci, their new Barista’s is the final icing on the cake for the bus interchange. This is the perfect addition for commuters arriving and leaving the city. I wish them the best of luck with the new business.”

The new café is nearly twice as large as the Watergate café with seating for 40 people plus outdoor seating.

Andy said: “I’m delighted to open our second location. We will be serving similar fair to Watergate Street, all freshly prepared in store from our breakfast range that includes smashed avocado and eggs benedict to a range of lunch items including sandwiches, panini, soup and jacket potatoes. We serve an extensive range of beans from Watergate Street giving people the finest coffee choice in Chester and will be looking to move this across to the new site in time.”

The new Barista’s employs 12 additional staff and opens from 7am until 7pm Monday-Saturday and 9.30am until 4pm on Sundays.

This week’s opening marks the completion of the bus interchange including road works on Northgate and George Street to improve bus movements and the opening of Station News in the summer.