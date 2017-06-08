Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A clear-up operation is taking place after Travellers left council-owned land next to Asda on Chester’s Greyhound Retail Park.

The encampment went after legal action by Cheshire West and Chester Council but rubbish is strewn around.

There are abandoned bin bags, a camping chair, a pram, car seat, the inside of a car door and also old sofas but the area is a fly tipping hotspot so it would be unfair to assume all the rubbish relates to the Travellers.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror Copyright)

Council spokesman David Sejrup confirmed the Street Scene team would be visiting the site to clear up whatever was found. He said the origins of the rubbish would probably never be known.

CWaC took legal action after caravans entered the area via a rear access road which serves businesses including Asda. Welfare checks were also carried out.

Initially four caravans and associated vehicles arrived on the scrubland resulting in a legal notice being issued on Saturday (June 3) giving 24 hours to leave the area.

But this was ignored leading to a case being listed at Chester Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon (June 7).

In the meantime, another three caravans had arrived with a deadline to leave by noon on Wednesday. This group of Travellers also failed to leave by the time the deadline had expired so their case was expected to be heard at the same time.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror Copyright)

However, by the next morning (Thursday, June 8) all the caravans had left.