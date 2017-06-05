Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crutch was swung at peacemakers after a violent scuffle broke out on New Year in Chester.

Raymond Holding, 37, and Nathan Tuppeny, 25, from Ellesmere Port, were both jailed for their part in the ‘ugly and horrible’ scrap at the Commercial Hotel.

Chester Crown Court heard how they both ‘lost control’ after a glass was thrown at their table.

CCTV showed stay-at-home dad Holding repeatedly hitting one of those who stepped in to break it up with a crutch.

Judge Patrick Thompson said: “No doubt having a glass thrown at their table would cause anyone alarm.

“The person who threw it was severely autistic and you wouldn’t have necessarily known that.

“But your reaction in both cases was to completely lose control.

“A number of people tried to act as peacemakers and explain the situation, but it’s clear you weren’t willing to listen to anybody and were only interested in retribution.”

Holding and Tuppeny were with their partners at the Commercial off Northgate Street for New Year’s Eve. The violence broke out in the early hours.

The autistic man, who was sat on a table nearby, became ‘agitated’ after Tuppeny asked him why he was so quiet.

He threw the glass across their table which immediately saw tensions bubble up.

Tuppeny caught the ‘vulnerable’ man with a punch, while Holding was interested in ‘assaulting anybody in the vicinity’.

The 37-year-old knocked an unsuspecting intervener to the floor with a blow to the face.

He then armed himself with a crutch, which he used to strike another man more than once, leaving him with a cut which needed stiches.

Judge Thompson said: “It was an ugly and horrible incident to witness. Violence of this nature in a public place will not be tolerated.”

Both defendants, who were arrested the same night outside the hotel, had pleaded guilty to an affray charge on May 3.

Holding, of Thirlmere Road, Whitby, admitted additional offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of a weapon in a public place.

He was jailed for 16 months.

Clare Jones, defending Holding, said: “Calm thought should have prevailed and he is appalled and ashamed at his behaviour.

“It is a lesson to look at it on CCTV.”

Brian Treadwell, defending Tuppeny, said his client only had one minor previous conviction.

The 25-year-old, of Pembroke Drive, Whitby, was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Mr Treadwell said: “There is a low risk of re-offending and he has been shaken up by this.

“Mr Tuppeny knew nothing of the victim’s background and they had not been spoiling for a fight.

“He is a hard-working man who actively looks to better himself.”