Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A confrontation between fans followed last week’s derby game between Chester FC and Tranmere Rovers resulting in one arrest, it has emerged.

Police have just revealed there was an incident in Chester city centre late on Friday night (March 3) following the evening match.

Chester fans are believed to have been drinking in The Shropshire Arms in Northgate Street when a group of Tranmere supporters approached the alehouse.

Staff bolted the front door at which point outdoor furniture belonging to the pub was allegedly thrown at the windows although no panes of glass were broken.

Officers attended following reports of the incident about 10.55pm.

A 49-year-old man from Observatory Road, Bidston, was arrested. Following questioning, Henry Joseph Topham, was charged with criminal damage and use of threatening and abusive language.

Topham has been released on bail and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on April 5.

Earlier in the evening, prior to the match, police vehicles were seen outside The Bull and Stirrup in Northgate Street, about 5.30pm.

Staff say there was no trouble but officers checked on the premises as part of the policing operation.

There was an incident at the match itself when a 19-year-old man was arrested for throwing a smoke grenade towards police and fans and was found to be in possession of an eight inch flare in his waistband.

A blue flare had apparently been set off in the corner of the pitch, close to both sets of fans, after Tranmere clinched a last minute winner in a match that was won 3-2 by the visiting side. The allegiance of the arrested fan is unknown.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

The emotion of the late winner also spilled over into a minor pitch invasion from the away end.

Security was tight for the derby game played within the National League, the fifth tier of English football. The attendance was 3,696 including around 1,300 Tranmere fans.

But the whole match has been overshadowed by the death of Chester fan Garry Allen, 56, from Blacon , who sadly passed away after falling ill before the start of the game at Chester’s Vauxhall Lookers Stadium.

Paramedics were seen attending the stadium but the seriousness Mr Allen’s condition was not known publicly until later that evening.