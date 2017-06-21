Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after callous burglars stole a safe containing cash from a Chester church.

Detectives believe intruders forced open the front door of St Columba’s Church in Plas Newton Lane, Newton, sometime between 12.30pm on Sunday (June 18) and 8.30am the following day.

They removed a safe containing cash before fleeing the scene.

DC Lee Williams, of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “We are appealing to anyone in the area who saw suspicious activity around the time of the burglary to contact police. We would also appeal to the conscience of anyone who knows the people responsible to contact us so that we can bring these offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 503, of June 19, 2017. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.