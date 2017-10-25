Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children’s charity SPACE held its second charity ball at The Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Hoole.

The ball raised an amazing total of £5,000 to help fund a multi-sensory play centre in Chester for children with special needs.

Lots of fun was had with the fundraising activities on the evening which included a silent auction.

The charity is currently looking for suitable premises to open a multi-sensory play centre to run their play sessions from.

More than 100 children have attended the groups that the charity have run over the past two years. The aim of the charity is to reduce the isolation experienced by families of children with special needs by providing a fully accessible play facility that can be accessed by the whole family for leisure time together, but also for support.

Founder of Space Jemma Gregory said: “I am absolutely delighted with the total amount raised and would like to thank everybody who has been involved or who has donated a prize for helping to make the ball such a success.”