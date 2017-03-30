Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the 2017 cricket season approaching, Storrar Cowdry are again the main sponsors of Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club, sponsoring both the league and 20/20 match shirts.

Storrar Cowdry is one of the city’s leading firms of solicitors which was was started 35 years ago by Chris Storrar, the current CEO. They employ 14 solicitors and 19 para legal and support staff.

Ross Dixon, 26, Boughton Hall Cricket Club captain of both the league and 20/20 teams, said: “It is means a great deal to Boughton Hall to have Storrar Cowdry as one of our sponsors, enabling the club to expand in other areas, such as junior and women’s cricket.

“In the past we have had to rely on the club financing everything which was very difficult at times. We are now well placed for a very exciting time going forward for the club.”

He went on to say that Boughton Hall has great hopes for the season ahead. They have strong squads in all ages particularly the first team.

Ross said: “We are ready for the season ahead and have great expectations. We have team members with very individual skills and expertise.”

He will captain the league games while fellow Boughton Hall player Will Owen, who plays for Boughton Hall and the Cheshire County Squad, will captain the cup and county games.

Ross has spent the winter months over the past three years playing cricket in Australia. He felt it was time to come back home and get back to work at Deloitte Tax and Advisory Services.

He is married to Elle, who he met while playing cricket in Australia. They married before returning to live in Chester. Ross and Elle have made their home within sight of the cricket club at Boughton Hall.

Rick Bateman from Tarporley, who has played for Boughton Hall for three summers, and also spent his winters playing in Australia, said: “Boughton Hall is a very exciting place to be. Having played in Melbourne, Australia for some time, it makes you realise what a great ground and setup we have here in Chester.”

Rick, 27, who works at T&M Commercial Leasing, added: “Last season we finished fourth in the league which belied the team we were. We are better than that. There is great excitement in the club with just a few weeks away from the start of the season and hopes are high.”

Chairman of Boughton Hall Cricket Club Jim Gillson said: “On behalf of all members of Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club we would like to thank all at Storrar Cowdry for their generous support of cricket at the club. Local partnerships are key to the success of our club and working with a company of Storrar Cowdry’s standing is something we do not take for granted.

“We are approaching our second season and hope that the great strides made with developing cricket across the Chester community can be further developed thanks to the support of Storrar Cowdry.”

Managing partner at Storrar Cowdry, Darlene Storrar, said: “We are all pleased to be involved with Boughton Hall Cricket Club. They are a very community minded club, involving the locals and members alike.

“We will be watching with great excitement the season ahead and let’s hope for some good cricket playing weather so it is enjoyable for the players and the spectators at this super facility which is a credit to Chester.”