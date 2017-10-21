Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As part of their 70th anniversary celebrations and to mark the start of National Adoption Week, a Chester based UK charity is shining a light on adoption.

Trees at the head office of Adoption Matters, on Liverpool Road in Chester were lit up on Monday (October 16), the start of National Adoption Week, and will remain lit through to Christmas with 4,076 lights - 4,000 for the children they have placed for adoption in the 70 years history and 76 placed last year, the highest number placed in one year since 1967.

Busy commuters and Christmas shoppers will be directed to their bespoke website with roadside advertising hoarding.

Chief executive Norman Goodwin CBE said: “Commemorating our 70th anniversary is important to our charity and this campaign is also a great way to raise awareness and celebrate the achievement of placing more than 4,000 children with their forever families across our 70-year history.”

Visit the website at: www.adoptionmatters.org/shiningalight