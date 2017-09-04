Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A volunteer day by staff at a Chester banking group has produced a beautiful sensory garden for the elderly to enjoy at a Blacon care home.

Chester Lloyds Banking Group colleagues created the garden for Special Needs Care Ltd as part of Lloyds’ commitment to volunteering.

The banking group’s volunteering programme is where colleagues are invited to use at least one working day, or eight hours, a year helping support their local community.

Sixteen colleagues used their volunteering day supporting the local community by creating a sensory garden for a Special Needs Care Home based in Blacon.

Lead project manager Elaine O’Mullan said: “As part of the group’s ambition to help Britain prosper, we were thrilled to use our volunteering day to support local people and help our community thrive.

“It was great to see the difference we made to the garden and our plans coming to life.

“The team spent a few months working closely with the business to ensure the garden would help give long term enjoyment to residents of the home and we are delighted with what was achieved on the day.”

Senior support worker Helen Murphy said: “I’d like to acknowledge my personal thanks as the senior support worker at 15 Egerton Road to all of the volunteers.

“The transformation of the garden is beyond our expectations.

“Your team’s dedicated help has given us a beautiful space for the gentlemen to enjoy for the rest of the summer.

“It was a project we could not have undertaken in our small team of carers.

“I can’t praise your team enough for all they did, not just the heavy lifting and manual work but the very thoughtful finishing touches in the sensory space.

“Amazing team performance and the positive atmosphere certainly reached out to the gentlemen and staff at 15 Egerton Road.

“The last acknowledgement I would like to make is for the understanding and respect of your team for their work in supporting the dignity of the gentlemen in their own home.”