Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester bank worker has completed a gruelling physical challenge to help raise £317,097 for Mental Health UK.

Lizzie Mason completed the four-day Fourtitude Challenge which involved a mental agility challenge, climbing Scafell Pike, a 100 mile cycle ride and a half-marathon – along with more than 60 of her colleagues from Lloyds Banking Group.

The challenge was named Fourtitude to reflect that one in four people experience mental health problems, and that the fearless colleagues completed the challenge within four days and starting in four teams – one from each home nation.

This demanding challenge was in aid of Lloyds Banking Group’s two year charity partnership with Mental Health UK, a key part of the group’s commitment to help Britain prosper.

Tarvin man takes on 31 marathons in 31 days for charity

The partnership aims to promote awareness of the link between mental health and money problems, encourage discussion between customers and colleagues and raise at least £2million per year to enable the creation of a Mental Health and Money Advice Service.

Lizzie was particularly motivated for the challenge as she has seen people close to her experience mental health problems so she was eager to raise awareness. Lizzie has also previously completed the London Marathon and several half marathons and is ready to take on a new challenge.

Lizzie said: “The Fourtitude Challenge was really tough. The individual elements were challenging enough but doing them one after the other over four days was truly exhausting.

“We bonded as a team during the challenge and our collective determination helped me through it. I am thrilled we have raised so much for Mental Health UK and I hope this challenge inspires more people to get involved and help raise money for this important cause.”

Group director of responsible business and inclusion at Lloyds Banking Group Fiona Cannon said: “This is certainly one of the toughest challenges we have ever set up for our colleagues.

“We could not be prouder of everyone involved and it is fantastic that we have exceeded the original fundraising target and raised £317,097 for Mental Health UK, a key part of the group’s commitment to help Britain prosper.

“This brings the total fundraising to nearly £3 million – smashing the £2million per year target initially set out by the partnership, and will enable the creation of a Mental Health and Money Advice Service.”

Managing director of Mental Health UK Brian Dow added: “This was an incredibly tough challenge, demonstrating Lloyds Banking Group’s whole-hearted commitment to this partnership.

“To show my support of their efforts, I ran alongside them in the half marathon part of the challenge.

“I cannot imagine how they all felt doing that after their hiking and cycling challenge the previous two days and I congratulate them all on managing to complete this and for pushing themselves so hard.

“We are hugely grateful for the awareness and the significant funding the Fourtitude Challenge has generated.”