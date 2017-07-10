Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester bank is coming to the aid of The Countess Charity by helping to raise money in memory of a much-missed colleague.

Staff on the critical care unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital have requested funding for an additional critical care chair which enables patients who have been critically unwell to sit outside at the earliest opportunity.

An additional chair will allow more patients access to such equipment and allow them to sit out for longer periods, optimising early mobilisation, rehabilitation, independence, confidence and speeding up recovery.

The Lloyds Banking Group, based at Charter Hall in Chester, has embarked on a mammoth fundraising drive to help raise the money needed for the chair.

Lloyds Banking Group selected this cause in memory of a much loved colleague Gail Peers who passed away suddenly due to a brain haemorrhage.

Gail was treated on the intensive care unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital and the staff at Lloyds Banking Group want to give something back and raise funds in her memory.

The group have a target to reach of £6,000 to allow the unit to purchase a critical care chair - they have already raised £2500.

The staff have got off to a flying start with a cake sale with cakes donated by That Cakes The Biscuit, Sugar Plum Cupcakes, Bakin’ Marvellous, Abbi Lou’s Cupcakes and Farah’s Cake Box.

(Image: UGC)

An intranet auction and a daring group are even entering the Delamere 10k Commando Trail.

A Debenhams Gala Beauty event is to be held on Wednesday, August 2 at Debenhams on the Coliseum Shopping Park in Ellesmere Port.

Details of this event can be found on The Countess Charity’s Facebook page and tickets are priced at £5 each.

They will also be working with The Rigger Pub in Elton on a large fun day to be held on August 22 where there will be music, fun and games for everyone.

With lots more events planned over the coming months, the staff from Lloyds Banking Group are going to be very busy.

Corporate fundraising manager for The Countess Charity Hanna Clarke said: “It’s fantastic when you get a whole department supporting the one cause. Selecting a charity to support through work is a great idea it helps not only the charity but enhances team morale and enables staff to gain additional skills through the various events and activities organised.”

To find out more about The Countess Charity and how you and your company can get involved contact Hanna Clarke 01244 366 397 or email hannaclarke@nhs.net.