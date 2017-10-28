Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prolific Chester author Frank Melling will launch his new book Ride of My Life with an all day book signing at WHSmith’s city centre store on Saturday, November 18.

Ride of My Life is being sold at bigger WHSmith stores throughout Britain or from www.frankmelling.com.

Frank is a motorcycling journalist who has every T-shirt in the biking world and his latest book is a glossy, coffee table spectacular which tells the stories behind some of the most iconic motorcycles of the past and present.

There are 17 beautifully illustrated chapters in a lavish publication running to 132 pages and printed on high quality paper. Ride of My Life costs £7.99.

Frank’s last two books attracted five star reviews and were both best sellers. He is hoping for even more with Ride of My Life.

He said: “I have been fortunate in being able to ride a huge number of motorcycles during a lifetime of working, and playing, with bikes and the problem has been choosing which ones to feature in Ride of My Life.

“There is something for everyone who likes motorcycles, from the 1907 TT winning Norton to the latest Triumph Thruxton R – and everything in between.

“As well as the bike tests, I’ve included some of the stories about what I could, and did, get away with before the existence of Elf ‘n’ Safety. Somehow, I don’t think that you could ride a speedway bike at 60mph through a busy factory these days – especially wearing a business suit!

“But, more than anything, I want to share with readers the fun I’ve had with bikes over the last 45 years. It’s just been brilliant.”