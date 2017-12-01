Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leading adoption agency Adoption Matters have been rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors for the fourth consecutive time, the only agency in the North West to achieve this.

The agency, which also celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, has now been rated Outstanding since January 2008.

In making their judgment inspectors had to consider the experiences of children and families the agency works with taking into account how well they are helped and protected and also the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

They also considered the experiences of local authorities who work closely with the agency.

The report stated the reasons for being outstanding were:

Staff are passionate about their work and committed to providing the best service.

Adopters benefit from an exceptional service throughout their involvement with the agency.

Staff support careful matching of children with adopters. As a result, despite the complexity involved in many placements, there are few adoption breakdowns.

Adopters and children benefit from receiving excellent support services.

Children thrive in stable homes where they make good progress and develop a strong sense of identity.

Leaders and managers are highly visible and provide inspirational leadership.

The agency is involved in innovative research-based practice which influences adoption and adoption support practice.

The report also highlighted feedback from adopters, one of whom commented: “This is a very special place. Social workers really ‘get it’ and are non-judgemental.

“They are proactive and don’t wait for the family to be in crisis.”

A child who had accessed adoption support services commented: “The work has been most beneficial.

“It has enabled me to judge situations with a much cooler head. I am able to handle extremely strong emotions in a much more controlled and safe way. Thank you. “This work has changed me for the better.

Adoption Matters chief executive, Norman Goodwin CBE welcomes the outstanding judgment, saying: “Achieving a fourth outstanding rating is a great achievement for all staff and trustees who all work so hard.

“We are all incredibly proud of the services we offer and continually strive to push innovation both regionally and nationally whilst continuing to offer an excellent service to our families.

“We are delighted that Ofsted recognises this together with our commitment to ongoing support, something we have been offering as an agency for some time.”

The agency recruits adopters from the whole of the North West, North Wales, Yorkshire & Humber and Stoke & Staffordshire.

Contact: 0300 123 1066 or visit www.adoptionmatters.org for more details.