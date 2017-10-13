Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester based Adoption Matters held a celebratory afternoon tea at the glorious Whalley Abbey in Lancashire to celebrate their 70th anniversary.

Nearly 80 people attended the 40s themed event including adopters, local authority partners and colleagues from the Diocese of Blackburn.

Together they celebrated the achievement of placing more than 4,000 children with their forever families during the agency’s 70 year history. Last year the agency placed 76 children, their highest number since 1967.

The agency was founded in 1947 and was formerly known as Blackburn Diocese Adoption Agency and Chester Diocesan Adoption Services. The two agencies merged in 2007 forming Adoption Matters which is now based on Liverpool Road in Chester.

Adoption Matters chief executive Norman Goodwin CBE said: “Commemorating our 70th anniversary is important to our charity in remembering our past, celebrating our achievements and looking forward to our future.

“Our aim has remained consistent throughout our history which is: Children’s welfare and needs are paramount and we aim for them to grow up in a secure and loving family who will best meet their long-term needs and who can help them to reach their full potential.

“We are proud of our achievements but we still know there is still so much more to do. Currently there are over 2,000 children still waiting for their adoptive home right now in the England, over half of those waiting are part of a sibling group.

“This reflects our own experience as 49% of the children we placed for adoption last year were siblings. Keeping children together wherever possible is vital as sibling bonds are so very important to children who have had to leave their birth families, and we are always looking for more adopters who can consider brothers and sisters.”

The agency offers lifelong support to their adopters, their children placed and their extended family, through counselling, support groups, training and workshops.

For more information about adoption and the different options available, visit: www.adoptionmatters.org or call 0300 123 1066.